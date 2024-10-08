Assembly Election Results 2024: Vote count in Haryana, J-K begins shortly, key candidates to watch out for

Assembly Election Results 2024: As Saturday’s polling for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections wrapped up, initial exit polls foresee a telling win for the Congress party under Bhupinder Hooda’s leadership. They’re expected to bag over 50 seats out of the 90 on offer. The BJP, under the charge of Nayab Singh Saini, is predicted to be taking a back seat this time, signaling an end to their decade-long reign over the state. The official poll outcomes are due to be out the very next day, October 8, with the tallying of votes kicking off at 8 in the morning. Apart from all this, here are the top candidates who are going to grab the most headlines during today’s vote count.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024

CM Saini (Ladwa)- BJP

Vinesh Phogat (Julana)- Congress

Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)- Congress

Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad)- INLD

Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat)- AAP

Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan)- JJP

Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt)- BJP

Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund)

OP Dhankar (Badli)

J-K Assembly elections 2024