Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting Begins For Sikkim, SKM Eyes Another Term

Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The results for the Sikkim Assembly elections are being counted starting at 6 am. The hill state voted in a single phase for 32 seats. The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) aims to win a second consecutive term, while the opposition SDF hopes to come into power. In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats, and Prem Singh Tamang was appointed chief minister.

