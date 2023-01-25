Home

Astrology

Astrology: Pathaan Success Prediction by Celebrity Astrologer – Will it Revive Shah Rukh Khan’s Career in Bollywood?

Will Pathaan be able to match its hype and revive Shah Rukh Khan’s career at the Box Office? Celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts all.

Astrology Pathaan Success Prediction by Celebrity Astrologer – Will it Revive Shah Rukh Khan’s Career in Bollywood

Pathaan Astrology Prediction: Pathaan, a film featuring a star-studded cast of Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone has hit the screens today. The audience has been eagerly waiting for SRK’s comeback on the big screen after a five-year hiatus. His return to the industry is highly-anticipated, as he is expected to retake his place as one of the top actors in the industry and regain his title as the ‘King Khan’ of Indian cinema.

It’s been a long wait for the die-hard fans of Shah Rukh who are now nearly exhausted from not seeing him on the big screen in a full-fledged role. However, the wait is nearly about to end as the movie, Pathaan has already brought all SRK’s fans to the edge of their seats for embracing their favourite hero and superstar once again, hooting and cheering for him. Here’s some insight into how the movie is going to perform at the box office and help SRK in his career after delivering two back-to-back flops with Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Let’s find out:

PATHAAN TO GET MASSIVE OPENING AT BOX OFFICE

There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is going to do great business at the Box Office. Especially, the first-day collection is going to be massive that will add-on to the hype of this movie which may break several records in days to come. The actor’s planetary alignments explain that it’s the right time for him to bounce back in Bollywood and no other project can be of such potential as Pathaan. Astrologically, Wednesday is considered a favourable day for the release of movies related to music and art. The fact that Pathaan is set to be released on a Wednesday is thought by some to bring good luck and enhance the film’s chances of success and profitability.

The next few weeks will see a stable collection in terms of revenue for Pathaan which can easily cross the 100-crore mark in the first week itself. The movie is believed to do good business even in foreign territories, thanks to the global stardom of Shah Rukh Khan.

SHAH RUKH KHAN TO HAVE A MEMORABLE RETURN ON THE SCREEN

For decades, Shah Rukh Khan has held a special place in the hearts of his fans and now he is ready to charm them once again. It’s certain that this comeback will be one of the most remarkable and memorable for both his fans and the entire film community for a long time.

SRK’s planetary alignments along with his Moon and Sun narrate that his performance in Pathaan will revive his career in Bollywood without any doubt. Also, his ascendant and Venus are equally strong and rightfully aligned which explains that he will be dominating the Bollywood industry like always while being a part of some incredible projects in the near time. It won’t be wrong to say that the true king of Bollywood will be back to reclaim his thrown.



