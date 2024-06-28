India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has been honoured with the title of Radio Station of the Year and 35 prestigious awards across various categories, celebrating its versatility and innovation at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024. The accolades were presented at the Radio & Audio Conference held on June 26, 2024, at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.
At e4m Golden Mikes 2024, Red FM Turns Gold with 35 Awards & Radio Station of the Year Award
The conference marked a significant event in the radio industry, reflecting on radios pivotal role in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century. The awards recognized excellence in various categories such as effectiveness, creativity, innovation, broadcasters, regional languages, and podcasts. This remarkable achievement underscores Red FMs commitment to delivering unique and engaging content, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the radio industry.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Red FM has had a great hurray at the Golden Mikes Award. The esteemed awards are heartfelt embraces from our listeners, validating the power of radio as a medium, and our commitment to blue sky thinking. We can not fully convey how much we cherish the unwavering love and support of our audience but we are truly indebted. We look forward to creating distinctively creative content and countless future endeavors.”
Sr.No
Main Category
Category
Sub- Category
CAMPAIGN NAME
1
Radio Station of the Year
2
RADIO
EFFECTIVENESS
Most Effective Ad/Campaign on Radio
Farishtey Banjao Aaj
3
RADIO
EFFECTIVENESS
Best Use of Radio for Launch/Relaunch
Lights Out with Rj Sharda Launch
4
RADIO
EFFECTIVENESS
Best Use of Radio for Long Term Effectiveness
Suvidha Ke Liye Khed Hai
5
RADIO
EFFECTIVENESS
Best Use of Branded Content or Sponsorship on Radio
SBI Life – Sapna Hai Toh Poora Karo
6
RADIO
CREATIVITY
Best Single Commercial- IT, Telecommunications & Digital Media
Oh My Ghat k.a OMG
7
RADIO
CREATIVITY
Best Campaign
Teen Rang Tawang
8
RADIO
CREATIVITY
Best Campaign
ACKO – Welcome Change
9
RADIO
INNOVATION
Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign
Shivv Kholega Band Kaan
10
RADIO
INNOVATION
Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign
JK Tyre – Teen Rang Tawang
11
RADIO
PROMOTION
Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station
RED FLAG
12
RADIO
PROMOTION
Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station
Meme Machao
13
RADIO
PROMOTION
Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Multiple Station
Bank of Baroda – BOB Army
14
RADIO
PROMOTION
Best Sponsored On Air Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self /Brand
Sapno Ka Cinema
15
RADIO
PROMOTION
Best Promotion on Digital for / by a Brand
Red Label Natural Care – The Monsoon Campaign
16
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best on Air Promotion by a Network of Radio Stations for Self
Guts and Glory – Salute 71
17
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self
The Kavi Collective
18
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self
Guts and Glory – Salute 71
19
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self
South Side Story
20
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best on Ground Promotion by a Network of Stations for Self
Teen Rang Tawang
21
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster
Devaki Karegi Hawa Tight
22
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster
Azadi No. 1
23
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster
Hunar Qaid
24
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)
Guts and Glory – Sachha Salute
25
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)
Tune in Tunnel
26
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)
HISSA PARTITION KA
27
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Program Launch on Radio
Ticket To Durga Puja
28
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Radio Jingle for a Client
Western Railway – Laay Bhaari
29
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Radio Jingle for Self
Guts and Glory – Salute 71
30
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best On Air Show
No Se 9
31
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best On Air Show
HISSA PARTTIION KA
32
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Breakfast Show
MORNING NO.1 WITH RJ RAUNAC
33
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Storytelling Show
HIDDEN FILES
34
RADIO
BROADCASTERS
Best Humour on Radio
BAUAA
35
RADIO
REGIONAL / LANGUAGE RADIO
Best Ad/Campaign on Radio in the East Region (client/self)
Ha Khriang Ki Sur Myllung – A Mini Mountain Concert (World Music Week 2023)
36
B. PODCAST / AUDIO SERIES
B0Best Podcast / Audio Series – Drama
Survivors of 26/11 : Courage And Beyond
About 95 RED FM
Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 699 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.