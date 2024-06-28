India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has been honoured with the title of Radio Station of the Year and 35 prestigious awards across various categories, celebrating its versatility and innovation at the e4m Golden Mikes 2024. The accolades were presented at the Radio & Audio Conference held on June 26, 2024, at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

At e4m Golden Mikes 2024, Red FM Turns Gold with 35 Awards & Radio Station of the Year Award

The conference marked a significant event in the radio industry, reflecting on radios pivotal role in shaping public opinion, cultural identity, and community engagement in India for over a century. The awards recognized excellence in various categories such as effectiveness, creativity, innovation, broadcasters, regional languages, and podcasts. This remarkable achievement underscores Red FMs commitment to delivering unique and engaging content, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the radio industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Red FM has had a great hurray at the Golden Mikes Award. The esteemed awards are heartfelt embraces from our listeners, validating the power of radio as a medium, and our commitment to blue sky thinking. We can not fully convey how much we cherish the unwavering love and support of our audience but we are truly indebted. We look forward to creating distinctively creative content and countless future endeavors.”

Sr.No

Main Category

Category

Sub- Category

CAMPAIGN NAME

1

Radio Station of the Year

2

RADIO

EFFECTIVENESS

Most Effective Ad/Campaign on Radio

Farishtey Banjao Aaj

3

RADIO

EFFECTIVENESS

Best Use of Radio for Launch/Relaunch

Lights Out with Rj Sharda Launch

4

RADIO

EFFECTIVENESS

Best Use of Radio for Long Term Effectiveness

Suvidha Ke Liye Khed Hai

5

RADIO

EFFECTIVENESS

Best Use of Branded Content or Sponsorship on Radio

SBI Life – Sapna Hai Toh Poora Karo

6

RADIO

CREATIVITY

Best Single Commercial- IT, Telecommunications & Digital Media

Oh My Ghat k.a OMG

7

RADIO

CREATIVITY

Best Campaign

Teen Rang Tawang

8

RADIO

CREATIVITY

Best Campaign

ACKO – Welcome Change

9

RADIO

INNOVATION

Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign

Shivv Kholega Band Kaan

10

RADIO

INNOVATION

Best Use of Sponsorship in an On-Air/On-Ground Radio Campaign

JK Tyre – Teen Rang Tawang

11

RADIO

PROMOTION

Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station

RED FLAG

12

RADIO

PROMOTION

Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Single Station

Meme Machao

13

RADIO

PROMOTION

Best On Air Promotion for/by a Brand- Multiple Station

Bank of Baroda – BOB Army

14

RADIO

PROMOTION

Best Sponsored On Air Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self /Brand

Sapno Ka Cinema

15

RADIO

PROMOTION

Best Promotion on Digital for / by a Brand

Red Label Natural Care – The Monsoon Campaign

16

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best on Air Promotion by a Network of Radio Stations for Self

Guts and Glory – Salute 71

17

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self

The Kavi Collective

18

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self

Guts and Glory – Salute 71

19

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best on Ground Promotion by a Single Radio Station for Self

South Side Story

20

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best on Ground Promotion by a Network of Stations for Self

Teen Rang Tawang

21

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster

Devaki Karegi Hawa Tight

22

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster

Azadi No. 1

23

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Public Service Initiative by a Broadcaster

Hunar Qaid

24

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)

Guts and Glory – Sachha Salute

25

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)

Tune in Tunnel

26

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Most Unique Programming Concepts /Ideas (Broadcaster)

HISSA PARTITION KA

27

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Program Launch on Radio

Ticket To Durga Puja

28

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Radio Jingle for a Client

Western Railway – Laay Bhaari

29

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Radio Jingle for Self

Guts and Glory – Salute 71

30

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best On Air Show

No Se 9

31

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best On Air Show

HISSA PARTTIION KA

32

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Breakfast Show

MORNING NO.1 WITH RJ RAUNAC

33

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Storytelling Show

HIDDEN FILES

34

RADIO

BROADCASTERS

Best Humour on Radio

BAUAA

35

RADIO

REGIONAL / LANGUAGE RADIO

Best Ad/Campaign on Radio in the East Region (client/self)

Ha Khriang Ki Sur Myllung – A Mini Mountain Concert (World Music Week 2023)

36

B. PODCAST / AUDIO SERIES

B0Best Podcast / Audio Series – Drama

Survivors of 26/11 : Courage And Beyond

About 95 RED FM

Red FM stands out as India’s largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression,’ Red FM boasts over 699 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.