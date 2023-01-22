National

At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Chinese New Year Event In California

California Shooting
Scenes from the mass shooting in California

Shooting In California: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night in California. The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, Los Angeles Times reported. Tens of thousands had gathered Saturday for the start of a two-day festival, one of the largest Lunar New Year events in the region.

Watch: Multiple Casualties Feared In Mass Shooting In California

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

According to initial reports, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Additionally, the motive for the incident is not immediately clear.




Published Date: January 22, 2023 2:45 PM IST



