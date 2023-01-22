At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Chinese New Year Event In California

Home

Shooting In California: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Gun Violence At Monterey Park

Shooting In California: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night in California. The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, Los Angeles Times reported. Tens of thousands had gathered Saturday for the start of a two-day festival, one of the largest Lunar New Year events in the region.

🔴BREAKING: Mass shooting in #MontereyPark, California with reports of at least 16 people shot and at least 10 dead. pic.twitter.com/DSVU2wgT9x — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 22, 2023

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

According to initial reports, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Additionally, the motive for the incident is not immediately clear.



