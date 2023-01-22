At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Chinese New Year Event In California
Shooting In California: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured In Gun Violence At Monterey Park
Shooting In California: At least 10 people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night in California. The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. near the site of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, Los Angeles Times reported. Tens of thousands had gathered Saturday for the start of a two-day festival, one of the largest Lunar New Year events in the region.
Watch: Multiple Casualties Feared In Mass Shooting In California
🔴BREAKING: Mass shooting in #MontereyPark, California with reports of at least 16 people shot and at least 10 dead. pic.twitter.com/DSVU2wgT9x
— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 22, 2023
Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.
According to initial reports, the suspect has not yet been taken into custody. Additionally, the motive for the incident is not immediately clear.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 2:45 PM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 3:17 PM IST
