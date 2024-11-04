NationalPolitics

At least 25 dead after bus falls in gorge in Almora district, rescue operations underway

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 4, 2024
0 71 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Uttarakhand Bus Accident: At least 25 dead after bus falls in gorge in Almora district, rescue operations underway

The casualties may go up as there were around 40 passengers in the bus when it fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, Pandey said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Uttarakhand Bus Accident: At least 25 dead after bus falls in gorge in Almora district, rescue operations underway

At least 25 people were killed and many injured on Monday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. The bus was going from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said.

The casualties may go up as there were around 40 passengers in the bus when it fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, Pandey said.

Police and SDRF personnel have reached the spot to launch a search and rescue operation, he said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

“Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly,” he said on X.

“The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required,” he said.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 4, 2024
0 71 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Mumbai Police to extradite Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi from US; he is wanted for…

November 2, 2024

India trashes ‘absurd and baseless’ allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah, summons Canadian official

November 2, 2024

Prashant Kishor, who shaped PM Modi and Nitish Kumar’s campaigns, reveals his fee for election strategy, its Rs …

November 2, 2024

Scholars Merit Launches Innovative Solutions – TaskOne, WebOne & CloudOne – for IT Professionals & Businesses

November 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow