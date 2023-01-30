At Least 90 Injured In Blast Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan

Home

At least 28 Dead, More Than 150 Wounded In Blast Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan | LIVE UPDATES

The blast took place after Zuhr Prayers at around 1.40 pm. Rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to the area.

Pakistan Mosque Blast: Rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to the area.

Peshawar: A blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday killed 28 people and wounded another 150 hospital, Dawn News reported citing officials. The injured have been admitted to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar. The spokesperson of the hospital, Mohammad Asim, told the news agency Reuters that injured persons were still being brought to the facility, adding that some of them were in critical condition. So far it is not clear whether it was a suicide attack or the bomb was planted inside the mosque.

Watch: Blast Hits Mosque In Peshawar

⚡ Pakistan: Blast inside the Mosque near most secured Police Lines in Peshawar. One side of the mosque has collapsed. More than 50 injured. Death numbers not known yet. Emergency declared in nearby hospitals pic.twitter.com/F9VF5a3a4d — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 30, 2023

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.













