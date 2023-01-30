National

At Least 90 Injured In Blast Inside Peshawar Mosque In Pakistan

The blast took place after Zuhr Prayers at around 1.40 pm. Rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to the area.

Peshawar: A blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday killed 28 people and wounded another 150 hospital, Dawn News reported citing officials. The injured have been admitted to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar. The spokesperson of the hospital, Mohammad Asim, told the news agency Reuters that injured persons were still being brought to the facility, adding that some of them were in critical condition. So far it is not clear whether it was a suicide attack or the bomb was planted inside the mosque.

Watch: Blast Hits Mosque In Peshawar

The blast took place after Zuhr Prayers at around 1.40 pm. Rescue teams and security forces have been dispatched to the area.

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off.




  • 4:05 PM IST


    At least 28 people were killed and 150 were injured at a blast inside a mosque that shook Peshawar reported by Pakistan’s Dawn News citing Officials



  • 3:49 PM IST


    A spokesperson of the hospital said that 18 people have been killed in the blast and over 90 injured have been brought to the facility. More than 30 injured were in critical condition, doctors said: Pakistan’s Geo News



  • 3:36 PM IST


    A blast at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday killed 17 people and wounded another 80, hospital officials said.



  • 3:21 PM IST


    Police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP that the incident happened during afternoon prayers in Peshawar near Afghanistan.



  • 3:19 PM IST


    “A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” the police official said.



  • 3:17 PM IST


    At least 90 people were wounded, a local police official told Reuters while a hospital spokesperson said that around 70 people have been injured in the explosion.



  • 3:15 PM IST


    At least 50 people were injured when a “suicide attacker” blew himself up in a mosque located in Peshawar’s Police Lines area during prayers: Geo News



  • 3:15 PM IST


    Blast reported in Peshawar’s police lines area. More details to follow: Pakistan’s Geo English







Published Date: January 30, 2023 3:56 PM IST



Updated Date: January 30, 2023 4:06 PM IST





