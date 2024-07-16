Ather Energy’s First Family Scooter, Rizta, Now in Kolkata

Ather Energy, one of India’s electric scooter manufacturers, held its ‘Meet Rizta’ event in Kolkata today. During the event, Ather showcased its new family scooter, Rizta, and its first smart helmet, Halo, to its community members and electric vehicle enthusiasts. Attendees had the opportunity to experience Rizta firsthand and explore Ather’s experience zones, providing them with an immersive experience and in-depth understanding of the brand’s advanced technology and design philosophy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said, “Ather’s 450 series of scooters, known for their performance were highly appreciated by our customers in Kolkata and now with the Rizta, we aim to meet the needs of the consumers with a preference for family scooters. The Rizta has a comfortable and large seat, ample storage space, several safety and practical features, which make it apt for families. It offers a quality riding experience and facilitates easy navigation through busy streets and narrow bylanes, which are common in Kolkata. The initial response to the Rizta has been great and we are super excited to be unveiling it in Kolkata.”

Ather Energy introduced its first electric scooter in 2018 and has since built a reputation for high-performance models in the 450 series, including the 450X and 450S. The newly launched Rizta signifies Ather’s expansion into the family segment of two-wheelers. The company has 4 Experience Centres (EC) across West Bengal and over 200 ECs nationwide. Additionally, Ather has established over 27 fast-charging stations, known as Ather Grids in West Bengal and more than 1900 across the country.

The Rizta comes in two models with three variants: Rizta S and Rizta Z, both featuring a 2.9 kWh battery, and a top-end model, Rizta Z, equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery. The 2.9 kWh variants offer a predicted IDC range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh variant provides an impressive 159 km range. The Rizta S is available in three monotone colours, while the Rizta Z is offered in seven colours, including three monotone and four dual-tone options. Designed with families in mind, the Rizta emphasizes comfort, convenience, and safety. It boasts one of the largest and most comfortable seats on the market and offers 56L of storage space, including a 34L under-seat capacity and an optional 22L Frunk accessory. The large floorboard provides ample leg space for the rider.

Ather has equipped the Rizta with SkidControl™, a proprietary traction control system that manages motor torque to prevent loss of traction on low-friction surfaces such as gravel, sand, water, or oil. Additional safety features, including FallSafe™, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Theft and Tow Detect, and Ping My Scooter, are also integrated into the Rizta.

All three variants have a top speed of 80 kmph and two riding modes – Zip and SmartEco. The Rizta also includes ride assist features such as MagicTwist™, AutoHold™, and Reverse Mode, which were first introduced in the 450 series. The MagicTwist™ feature allows the rider to control acceleration and deceleration through throttle-twist. The AutoHold™ feature secures the scooter on slopes, and Reverse Mode enables easy reversing without manual effort.

Ather also showcased the Halo helmet, a state-of-the-art smart helmet with audio by Harman Kardon. It provides a seamless experience with proprietary auto WearDetect technology, wireless charging, and handlebar controls for music and calls. The Halo helmet also features Ather ChitChat™, which facilitates helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion. It comes in two colour options and has a sleek, futuristic design.

All three Rizta variants come with Ather’s optional 5-year warranty program, ‘Ather Battery Protect,’ which extends the battery warranty to 5 years/60,000 km. This program covers battery failures and guarantees a minimum of 70% battery health at the end of 5 years.

For home charging, the Rizta S and Rizta Z with a 2.9 kWh battery come with a 350W Ather portable charger, while the top-end Rizta Z with a 3.7 kWh battery is paired with the new 700W Ather Duo charger.

The Ather Rizta S with a 2.9 kWh battery is priced at INR 1,11,469 (ex-showroom Kolkata). The Ather Rizta Z with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh batteries are available at INR 1,26,469 and INR 1,46,469 (ex-showroom Kolkata), respectively.