National

Athiya Shetty And Cricketer KL Rahul Shared Their First Pictures As Bride And Groom

admin
49Views
Read Time:59 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Athiya Shetty And Cricketer KL Rahul Shared Their First Pictures As Bride And Groom | Watch Video

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have finally exchanged their vows. After dating for over 3 years, they finally took their relationship to another notch.



Published: January 23, 2023 9:09 PM IST


By Ananya

| Edited by Ananya

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s shaadi marks the first big fat celeb wedding of 2023. The couple, who have been together for over 3 years now, are finally husband and wife now. The cricketer and the actress tied the knot today, on January 23, at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Now, their first picture after their wedding is finally out, and it looks like romance personified.




Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:09 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories