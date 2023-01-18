Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul All Set To Tie Knot, Checkout Wedding Details And Venue |
KL Rahul’s Mumbai home has already started getting decorated with lights and hangings ahead of his wedding. In the video, one can see decorators setting up the lights on the building of KL Rahul. Watch video to know inside details.
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot this January 23. The intimate ceremony will take place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse ‘Jahaan’. According to reports, the pre-wedding festivities of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place on January 21 and 22. Also, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul could get married in a low-key wedding ceremony. Their close family members and friends are expected to be present at the wedding. Due to India vs Sri Lanka’s ODI series, KL Rahul couldn’t get much time for his wedding preparations. Watch video to know more.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 1:47 PM IST
