Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Arrive in a Golf Cart to Pose For The Paps – Check Romantic Photos

After sharing their dreamy photos online, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul came outside to pose romantically for the paparazzi. The couple looked lovely as they used a golf cart to cover the distance.

Athiya-KL Rahul arrive in golf cart: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony on Monday, January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house. The newlyweds shared a few dreamy photos from their sundowner wedding after which they also came outside the farmhouse to greet the paparazzi.

Many photos of the newlyweds are now going viral on social media. In a few pictures, the couple is seen sitting on a golf cart as they make their way to where the paparazzi were stationed to click their pictures. Athiya and KL used a golf cart to cover the distance and looked absolutely cute together. They posed romantically for the shutterbugs and flashed their million-dollar smiles. Their chemistry spoke volumes of their beautiful bond.

CHECK ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL’S WEDDING FIRST PICS:

For their big day, both Athiya and KL wore designer outfits by Anamika Khanna. The actor wore an exquisite peach lehenga. She styled the voluminous lehenga with a matching full-sleeved blouse and double veil. Her bridal look was completed with a statement Kundan neckpiece, matching earrings, and a sleek maangtika. For the groom, it was an embroidered beige sherwani with a layered emerald neckpiece. The two looked made for each other in their pretty photos from the wedding.

Athiya and KL Rahul will be celebrating their wedding in a cozy afterparty tonight. The celebrations will continue for a few months after which both sides of the family will host a wedding reception around June.

