Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Dreamy Wedding Photos Make us Believe in The Purest Form of Love: In Your Light…

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Dreamy Wedding Photos Make us Believe in The Purest Form of Love: ‘In Your Light…’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share the dreamy photos from their sundowner wedding in Khandala. The couple seeks love and blessings as they look stunning together.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Pics: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are now man and wife. The couple took to social media to share stunning pictures from their wedding. The duo tied the knot in a day wedding and later broke the internet with their gorgeous photos. Athiya and KL got married at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on Monday, January 23.

After their Pheras at around 4 pm, the duo updated their fans about their big day with dreamy photos. The actor took to Instagram and wrote a lovely caption as she shared the photos from her Pheras. She wrote, “‘In your light, I learn how to love…’♥️

Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽 (sic).”

For her big day, Athiya and KL Rahul chose peach and beige coloured outfits. The bride wore an exquisite peach lehenga from designer Anamika Khanna. She styled the voluminous lehenga with a matching full-sleeved blouse and double veil. The actor’s bridal look was completed with a statement Kundan neckpiece, matching earrings and a sleek maangtika. For the groom, it was an embroidered beige sherwani with a layered emerald neckpiece. The two looked made for each other in their pretty photos from the wedding.

Athiya and KL Rahul will be celebrating their wedding in a cozy afterparty tonight. The celebrations will continue for a few months after which both sides of the family will host a wedding reception around June.

Our heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds!



