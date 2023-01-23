Home

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Reception Gets Postponed For This Reason, Suniel Shetty Shares Deets

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding reception has been postponed because of IPL 2023. Suniel Shetty shares deets!

Athiya-KL Rahul Wedding Reception Details: It’s official! Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are now the man and wife. The duo got married on January 23 in a small ceremony with very close relatives. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The pheras took place close to the magic hour in the evening. After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and his son Ahaan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media people and distributed sweets. Expressing his happiness, Suniel Shetty told the media that he is very happy as the function went on really well and the family has something planned up for the reception once the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets completed given Rahul has work commitments in the cricket league.

Suniel Shetty told the paps, “Finally, even pheras are done now, the wedding has been performed, I am officially now a father-in-law and it was a small ceremony with very close relatives but it was beautiful.” When a reporter further asked about the wedding reception, Suniel mentioned Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s reception will only happen post IPL 2023.

The father-son duo donned Indian ethnic wear. While Suniel wore a beige-colored Kurta and dhoti, his son was seen decked up in all-white ethnic attire. Suniel also mentioned that he still remains a father for Rahul like he is for his daughter Athiya and opined that the ‘in-law’ is a thing of the past.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been together for a long time now and do not shy away from sharing each other’s pictures on social media. The rumours around their wedding was going on for quite some time but the couple was busy with their work commitments.

India.com wishes KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty the best. Congratulations!



