Athiya Shetty Looks Like A Dream In Stunning Beige-Gold Silk Saree From Pre-Wedding Puja- PICS

Athiya Shetty treated her fans with new saree pics from her pre-wedding ceremony. Check!

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricket KL Rahul got married on January 23 in Khandala. The intimate affair was attended by their family and close friends. On Saturday, Athiya treated her fans to some unseen pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony dressed in a stunning golden beige silk saree with a hot pink blouse and traditional polki jewellery. She has her hair neatly tied in a bun. The first picture shows her smiling while being surrounded by her girls. The second picture shows a pre-wedding ceremony in progress as her mother Mana Shetty performs a puja and showers her with flower petals.

Athiya used her saree’s pallu to keep all the important puja things. The third picture shows the actress holding a few betel leaves and betel nuts in her hand, as part of wedding rituals. One of the pictures also features cricketer KL Rahul giving Athiya a tight hug.

Suneil Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse was the wedding venue. It was decorated with jasmine strings, beds of mogra.

Athiya and Rahul’s wedding had been a hush-hush affair with everything kept under wraps and with the guests having to follow the no-phone policy.



