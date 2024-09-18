Home

Atishi, Delhi’s new CM has no jewellery or property yet she is a crorepati, her net worth is…

According to reports, new CM designate Atishi holds Rs 39 lakh in bank FDs and a Rs 5 lakh insurance policy. She has Rs 1.41 crore in deposits, and just Rs 50,000 in cash



Atishi Marlena, widely known as Atishi, has been appointed the new Chief Minister of Delhi. The decision was made during a legislative party meeting held at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, where he proposed her name for the position. Kejriwal is expected to resign later today and meet with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM. Atishi becomes the third woman to hold the position of Delhi’s Chief Minister, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit, and the second woman currently serving as a Chief Minister in India, alongside Mamata Banerjee. Earlier in the day, Atishi thanked her “guru” Arvind Kejriwal on being given the “big responsibility” of succeeding him as the Chief Minister of Delhi and said she would work under his “guidance” to protect people’s interests from the BJP’s obstructions.

Atishi is regarded to be one of the strong women leaders in her party. It has been reported that when AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were in prison after being arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case, Atishi boosted the morale of party workers during difficult times.

What is Atishi’s net worth?

According to the information available on the National Election Watch website (https://www.myneta.info/delhi2020/candidate.php?candidate_id=8811), Atishi has only Rs 50,000 in cash, her assets are valued at Rs 1.41 crore with no listed liabilities. The gross total value of her assets, as per her affidavit, is Rs 1,20,12,824, while the calculated total of her assets stands at Rs 1,25,12,823.

Here is the breakdown of the assets:

Cash: Rs 50,000 (self) and Rs 15,000 (spouse), totaling Rs 65,000.

Deposits in Banks, Financial Institutions, and Non-Banking Financial Companies: Rs 1,00,87,323.

NSS, Postal Savings, etc.: Rs 18,60,500.

LIC or other insurance policies: Rs 5,00,000.

Atishi’s involvement in AAP

Atishi, a key member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been involved since its early days, starting her policy work in January 2013. Known for her dedication and responsibility, she has worked across various campaigns, including the Water Satyagraha in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh in 2015, alongside AAP leader Alok Aggarwal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi ran as the AAP candidate from East Delhi but was defeated by BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, losing by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes. Despite the loss, she remains a key figure in AAP, contributing significantly to Delhi’s governance and educational reforms.











