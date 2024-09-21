Home

Atishi to take oath as Delhi’s youngest CM today with 5 ministers, including new dalit entrant

Kejriwal announced that he would return as Delhi’s Chief Minister after securing a “certificate of honesty” from the people in the upcoming assembly polls.

AP leader Atishi is set to take the oath as Delhi’s sixth Chief Minister on Saturday. The ceremony will be officiated by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena at the Raj Niwas at 4:30 p.m. Atishi will become the third woman to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister, following Sushma Swaraj of the BJP and Sheila Dikshit of the Congress. In the new government, four existing ministers—Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Imran Hussain—will retain their positions, while Dalit MLA Mukesh Ahlawat will join the Cabinet as a new face. However, one ministerial post will remain vacant.

Atishi, the Kalkaji legislator, has previously held multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal government and was chosen as the leader of the legislative party two days after Kejriwal announced his intention to resign.

According to an AAP leader, the ceremony is likely to be a low-key affair as the mood in the party is not upbeat because of Kejriwal’s resignation and also because of the delay in approvals, leaving little time for preparations.

AAP national convener Kejriwal walked out of the Tihar jail on September 13, spending over five months behind bars in an excise policy case. In a surprise announcement two days later, Kejriwal said he would resign in the wake of BJP’s “mudslinging” against him over corruption.

Kejriwal announced that he would return as Delhi’s Chief Minister after securing a “certificate of honesty” from the people in the upcoming assembly polls. This means that Atishi’s tenure as Chief Minister will be brief, with assembly elections in Delhi scheduled for February next year.

During her time in office, Atishi’s government will need to fast-track and approve various pending policies and welfare schemes. These include the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and the doorstep delivery of services, among others.

In the outgoing Kejriwal government, Atishi managed 13 portfolios, including finance, revenue, PWD, power, and education. Gopal Rai oversaw the environment, development, and general administration departments, while Saurabh Bharadwaj managed health, tourism, and urban development. Kailash Gahlot was responsible for transport, home, and women and child development, while Imran Hussain served as the minister for food and supplies.











