ATLAS Simulation and ATLAS Surgeon enable neurosurgeons to rehearse complex brain procedures using ultra-realistic, AI-enhanced virtual twins tailored to each patient’s anatomy. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ATLAS Meditech, a leader in intelligent care augmentation, creator of AtlasGPT, proven as the most reliable decision support platform for 35 specialties of medicine, today highlights the powerful capabilities of its ATLAS Simulation platform and the enterprise-level ATLAS Surgeon solution. These tools deliver ultra-realistic, AI-enhanced virtual twin environments designed to transform brain surgery by patient-specific surgical rehearsal in neurosurgery. This technology will also usher a new era in synthetic and generative brain structure for more precise surgery.Pioneered and clinically applied at the ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine in Los Angeles, led by world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Aaron Cohen-Gadol, this groundbreaking technology is already elevating patient outcomes in one of the most advanced neurosurgical practices in the world. The ATLAS Institute of Brain and Spine specializes in complex brain and spine conditions, leveraging these virtual twin innovations alongside minimally invasive techniques to treat high-risk tumors, cerebrovascular diseases, and spine disorders with unparalleled precision and safety. Key highlights from the platform include:
[email protected] | +1 (317) 362-8760 SOURCE Atlas Institute of Brain & Spine
- Safest and most Effective Surgical Trajectory for High-Risk Brain Tumors — Advanced algorithms deliver the safest and most efficient paths to brain tumors located in previously unreachable regions via surgery.
- Minimally Invasive Surgery — Surgeons can meticulously and confidently plan incisions, bony openings, and within an ultra-realistic virtual twin environment for optimal success via minimally invasive routes not possible before while ensuring adequate exposure for effective surgery.
- Operating Room Teamwork — An ultra-realistic virtual OR environment allows teams to plan and execute efficiently, providing a seamless workflow in the operating room, shortening the time the patient is under anesthesia.
[email protected] | +1 (317) 362-8760 SOURCE Atlas Institute of Brain & Spine
Source link
Leave a Reply