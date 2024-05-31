Home

Atleat 24 Dead In Eastern India After Temperatures Touch ‘Unbearable’ Levels; Nagpur Sizzles At 56 Degrees | Report

In another surprise, the temperatures in Nagpur reached a whopping 56 degrees Celsius. Check out the details here.

New Delhi: Days after the shocking news of Delhi sizzling under 52.9 degrees grabbed the headlines across the world, here comes another news update from the city of oranges. If reports are to be believed, the temperatures in Nagpur reached a whopping 56 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per a report by the Times of India.

The automatic weather station (AWS) in Nagpur recorded a shocking maximum temperature of 56 degrees Celsius, the report stated. The AWS was located in the middle of a 24-hectare open agriculture field belonging to Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in Ramdaspeth. Most importantly, the Indian Meterological Department has not issued any confirmation regarding the same.

Mist Cooling cooling At Nagpur Railway Station Brings Relief

The Central Railway has installed a state-of-the-art mist cooling system at three platforms at Nagpur station to help passengers beat the scorching summer heat. This innovative solution aims to enhance passenger comfort during the hottest months, from April to June, when temperatures soar above 45 degrees Celsius in Nagpur, as the official release stated.

The new mist cooling system was installed recently on platform numbers 1, 2, and 3.

“This system reduces the ambient temperature by an impressive 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, providing much-needed relief to passengers. This cooling effect is achieved through the evaporation of water dispersed by nozzles strategically placed around the platforms,” it said.

14 Dead In Bihar Due To Heatstroke

Fourteen people, including 10 polling personnel, have died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday afternoon.

In a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department, most of the fatalities were reported from Bhojpur, where five officials on election duty died of heatstroke. Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each died in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts, it said.

Four other people died in different parts of the state, it added. The process of granting ex-gratia to the families of the deceased has been initiated, said the statement.

Heatwaves In Punjab And Haryana

The ongoing heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continued unabated on Thursday, with Sirsa and Faridkot reeling at 49.1 degrees Celsius and 48.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered, recording a maximum of 44.9 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT Department here, blistering heat swept Sirsa in Haryana and Faridkot in Punjab.

Among other places in Punjab, intense heat prevailed in Bathinda, which clocked 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana registered a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur’s maximum settled at 43 degrees Celsius.

