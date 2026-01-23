GOTHENBURG, Sweden and LONDON

Jan. 23, 2026

Standardized, reproducible manufacturing of At-211 radiopharmaceuticals

A strong foundation for discovery, preclinical evaluation, and translational development

Scalable platforms suited for early research through to clinical manufacturing

The first commercial CRO environments with dedicated At-211 capabilities in both the UK and US

/PRNewswire/ — Atley Solutions and Perceptive Discovery today announced the sale of two Atley C100 modules to Perceptive Discovery, marking the first step in a strategic collaboration aimed at establishing robust capabilities for drug development with astatine-211 (At-211). The two installations represent major milestones for both companies, as well as for the At-211 field as a whole. One Atley C100 module will be installed at Perceptive Discovery’s laboratory in Needham, MA, marking the first-ever installation of the technology at a commercial CRO in the United States. The second unit will be installed at Perceptive Discovery’s partner laboratory at Queen Mary University of London, representing the first installation of the Atley C100 in the United Kingdom.The sale of the two Atley C100 modules marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Atley and Perceptive Discovery, focused on enabling the next generation of targeted alpha therapy. Together, the companies will combine advanced equipment, specialized services, and deep technical expertise to accelerate the discovery and development of radiopharmaceutical candidates based on At-211. As the world’s first and only automated manufacturing module purpose-built for At-211 radiopharmaceuticals, the Atley C100 delivers standardized, reproducible, and scalable manufacturing with a high degree of operator protection. With two systems deployed across the US and UK, Perceptive Discovery will establish pioneering At-211 capabilities in both regions, providing clients and collaborators with direct access to cutting-edge infrastructure. These installations will enable:Atley and Perceptive intend to build a multi-phase partnership spanning equipment, services, and knowledge exchange. The shared goal is to enable the broader radiopharmaceutical sector to rapidly explore, validate, and advance new targeted alpha therapy candidates based on At-211 — one of the most promising radionuclides for next-generation precision oncology. This partnership is expected to play a significant role in establishing robust At-211 infrastructure globally and in supporting biotech and pharmaceutical companies seeking access to specialized capabilities.

“At-211 is one of the most promising radionuclides for targeted radionuclide therapy, and Atley is at the forefront of At-211 innovation,” said Ben Murphy, CEO of Perceptive Discovery. “Through our partnership, the combination of Atley’s technology and our world-leading capabilities will accelerate the development of the next generation of radiopharmaceutical products.”

“This partnership with Perceptive Discovery represents a major step forward for the global At-211 ecosystem,” said Milton Lönnroth, CEO of Atley Solutions. “Perceptive Discovery is a global leader in radiopharmaceutical CRO services, and by equipping them with the Atley C100, we are enabling our joint customers to develop At-211-based radiopharmaceuticals faster and more efficiently. This marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration that will shape the field for years to come.”