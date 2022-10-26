Wednesday, October 26, 2022
ATM in UPs Amethi Dispenses Fake Rs 200 Notes, Words Like Full of Fun Written On It

Amethi: Residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi were in for a major shock after an ATM started dispensing counterfeit currency on withdrawal. The incident came to the fore when people went to ATMs to withdraw cash for Diwali shopping. A video of the incident shows a man displaying a note dispensed by the ATM. At first glance, the note looks identical to the original Rs 200 note, but if you look carefully, you will notice the stark differences. Turns out, it was fake and phrases like “Children Bank of India,” and “Full of Fun” were written on the notes. Soon after reports of people receiving fake notes spread, many started agitating against the ATM and a huge crowd gathered there.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

ATM IN AMETHI DISPENSES FAKE CURRENCY NOTES: WATCH VIDEO

Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

Cops have started an investigation after being informed. Meanwhile, people on social media slammed and made fun of the government while passing angry comments. Also Read – Viral Video: Lions Fight Each Other While Eating Buffalo Then This Shocking Thing Happens. Watch

