DALLAS and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AT&T, ActiveProtective®, and JACS Solutions are working together to enhance safety and peace of mind for at-risk older adults and their caregivers. This collaboration introduces the Connectivity Device, an accessory for the Tango Belt, a wearable medical device designed to monitor motion and deploy an inflatable airbag during potential hip-impacting falls. The Connectivity Device is packaged with the Tango Belt and supports:
JACS Solutions is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in customized connected hardware and IoT platforms that power secure enterprise and healthcare ecosystems. With expertise in rugged devices, cellular connectivity, and managed solutions, JACS enables partners like AT&T and ActiveProtective to bring reliable, scalable innovations to market. For more information, visit jacs-solutions.com SOURCE JACS Solutions
- Reliable wireless broadband communication for data transmission
- Automatic caregiver notifications upon detection of a fall
- Secure electronic transfer of data without requiring Wi-Fi
JACS Solutions is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in customized connected hardware and IoT platforms that power secure enterprise and healthcare ecosystems. With expertise in rugged devices, cellular connectivity, and managed solutions, JACS enables partners like AT&T and ActiveProtective to bring reliable, scalable innovations to market. For more information, visit jacs-solutions.com SOURCE JACS Solutions
Source link
Leave a Reply