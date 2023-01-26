Home

Atta (Wheat Flour) Prices at All-Time High. Check City-wise Rates Here

As per the government data, average prices of atta (wheat flour) stood at Rs 37.95 per kg as against Rs 31.41 per kg a year ago. The rates have reached a decade high, following which the government approved a proposal for the sale of 30 lakh metric tonnes of wheat under the open market sale scheme to ease rising prices.

Atta Prices: Those days are gone when the breadwinners of the family would calculate and allocate a definite sum of money to buy ration at the beginning of every month. The scenario these days are different as two or three earning members in a nuclear family are finding it difficult to control expenses when it comes to spending on necessary items like atta (wheat flour), rice, oil, rice, milk, etc. Atta, the most commonly used food item in Indian kitchens is witnessing a massive surge in prices these days.

CHECK ATTA PRICES IN YOUR CITY (AS Per Indiamart)

Delhi: Rs 26/kg (Loose Chakki Fresh Wheat Flour)

Mumbai: Rs 38/kg (Premium Loose Chakki Fresh)

Kolkata: Rs 28-29/kg (Loose atta)

Chennai: Rs 65/packet

Kanpur: Rs 28/kg

Hyderabad: Rs 60/kg

Gurugram: Rs 32/kg

Noida: Rs 30/kg

Gaziabad: Rs 30/kg

Note: These are not final rates. Atta prices at retail shops may vary from the above mentioned rates.

In May 2022, the government had banned wheat exports to control prices, after a slight fall in the domestic production and a sharp decline in the FCI’s procurement for the central pool. India’s wheat production fell to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.59 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat waves in a few growing states. If reports are to be believed, Centre might consider lifting the ban on wheat exports after harvesting of new crop.



