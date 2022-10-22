Attacked By Stray Dogs, 5-Year-Old Dies In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl died after she was attacked by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district. The girl was immediately taken to hospital but she succumbed to injuries.Also Read – Ghaziabad Gym Trainer Dies Of Heart Attack While Sitting On Chair. Disturbing Video Emerges

The incident reportedly took place at Bakawa village under Bedia police station limits. Police said Sonia, the minor girl, was critically injured after more than 12 dogs attacked her in the streets.

Over half-a-dozen dogs attacked Sonia, the girl, in the street on Friday afternoon. She was alone as her father, a labourer, was working, said a police official.

She was taken to a government hospital at Bedia and later to the district hospital but she succumbed to injuries, said civil surgeon Anar Singh Chouhan.