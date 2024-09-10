NationalPolitics

Attempted Train Derailment Foiled in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, Cement Blocks Found On Tracks

The train collided with the blocks, but fortunately, no damages were reported, according to reports.

Unidentified assailants attempted to derail a goods train in Ajmer, Rajasthan, by strategically placing two 70 kg cement blocks on the rail track. The train collided with the blocks, but fortunately, no damages were reported. Authorities are investigating the sabotage attempt to identify the culprits and prevent future incidents. “Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them,” a North Western Railway official said.

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

This comes after an LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks in Kanpur’s Shivrajpur area to  derail the Kalindi Express. The train was heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.





