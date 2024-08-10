Home

ATTENTION Commuters! Buses NOT Allowed To Ply Between Chilla Border And Greater Noida Expressway During Peak Hours

Buses will not be allowed on the carriageway leading to Pari Chowk between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, aiming to alleviate the bottleneck caused by office traffic merging on the speedway.

In a strategic move to combat the issue of traffic congestion, the traffic police have taken a decisive step by prohibiting long-route passenger buses from plying between Chilla Border and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during peak hours. This proactive measure is aimed at alleviating the heavy traffic influx and is set to come into effect starting Saturday, August 10. Any bus found in violation of this regulation will face immediate seizure.

According to a report in delhibreakings.com, DCP Traffic Yamuna Prasad spearheaded a crucial meeting on Friday with bus owners hailing from Noida and Delhi. A substantial turnout of 45 bus owners or their representatives participated in the discussion. DCP Prasad underscored the significance of streamlining bus schedules to circumvent the Chilla Border to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway corridor during peak traffic periods.

The directive specifically targets buses intending to enter Noida between 8 to 9 AM, restricting their access during these congested hours.

However, as per a report in TOI, buses will not be allowed on the carriageway leading to Pari Chowk between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, aiming to alleviate the bottleneck caused by office traffic merging on the speedway. Despite this restriction, vehicles will continue to operate on the other carriageway towards Delhi.

Yamuna Prasad, DCP (traffic), said the restrictions were only for buses as trucks were anyway not allowed on city roads from 7am to 11am and 5pm to 10pm.

Bus owners, however, raised questions about the move, pointing out that their vehicles ferried 40-50 people at a time, taking significant load off the passenger traffic.

Commuters face a nightmare during evening office hours as traffic from Mayur Vihar on DND Flyway converges with vehicles entering the expressway from various points in Noida. The situation worsens in the evening, with vehicles crawling at a snail’s pace.

These restrictions aim to streamline traffic flow and ease congestion during peak hours, providing relief to commuters navigating this crucial route.











