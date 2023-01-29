Attention Delhiites! Gate Number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Closed from Today
The entry and exit of gate number 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday) for civil renovation work.
New Delhi: In a bid to carry out civil renovation work, the entry and exit from gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in the national capital will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday), informed authorities.
Service Update
Entry/exit from Gate No 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 29/01/2023 (Sunday) for civil renovation work.
Passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 28, 2023
Taking to Twitter, DMRC informed that passengers can use Gate Number 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday. At the yellow line metro station, Rajiv Chowk, the metro and transportation facilities will function normally.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 6:46 AM IST
