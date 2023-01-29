National

Attention Delhiites! Gate Number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to Remain Closed from Today

The entry and exit of gate number 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday) for civil renovation work.

A commuter waits to board a metro at a station after the services were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in New Delhi on June 7, 2021, as India’s capital began a gradual easing of restrictions after Covid-19 coronavirus infections across the country fell to a two-month low. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

New Delhi: In a bid to carry out civil renovation work, the entry and exit from gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in the national capital will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday), informed authorities.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC informed that passengers can use Gate Number 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday. At the yellow line metro station, Rajiv Chowk, the metro and transportation facilities will function normally.

Published Date: January 29, 2023 6:46 AM IST





