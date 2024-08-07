Home

Attention Delhiites! Traffic Will Remain Disrupted on This Road Due to Underpass Construction Work

Commuters using the Outer Ring Road are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.

New Delhi: Delhi police on Wednesday informed that the traffic movement will remain affected on the Outer Ring Road due to underpass construction work by the PWD near the Haiderpur metro station in the national capital.

In an advisory, the police said the construction work of the underpass will continue for three months.\

“Commuters using the Outer Ring Road daily are informed that the construction work of the underpass is being carried out by the PWD near the Haiderpur metro station from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Bypass carriageway and will remain under construction for the next three months. Metro construction work at Madhuban Chowk is also being carried out by the DMRC. Due to this, the traffic is affected during the peak hours,” the advisory said.

During the peak hours, a large number of commuters use the Outer Ring Road to reach the Rohini court, due to which the traffic gets heavier on both carriageways near and surrounding the area of the court complex and the Haiderpur intersection, it said.

Commuters using the Outer Ring Road are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand, the advisory added.











