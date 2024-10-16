Home

Attention Delhites! Water supply to remain disrupted in National Capital from Wednesday, affected areas, timings include…

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to plan accordingly and conserve water during the period of the outage.

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 18 hour water supply disruption in certain areas in the Outer North district of Delhi. The outage will begin at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 16, and last until 4 AM on Thursday, October 17. The service suspension is due to essential maintenance work on the Bawana water main. Here are all the details you need to know about the power supply disruption including the areas and advisory.

Delhi water supply: List of areas impacted

The following areas will be affected by the water supply interruption:

Bawana Village and nearby colonies

Sultanpur Dabas Village

Pooth Khurd Village

Barwala Village

Majra Dabas Village

Chandpur Village

Wards 35 (Kanjhawala) and 36 (Rani Khera), as well as adjoining regions

Cause of Water supply Outage

The DJB explained that the service disruption is due to interconnection works on the 1000 mm diameter water main connected to the Bawana Water Treatment Plant (WTP). These maintenance works are essential for maintaining a long time reliability of water supply in the affected region.

Advisory for Residents

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has advised residents to store an adequate amount of water in advance to meet their requirements during the disruption and to use water wisely during this period. For residents needing water during the shutdown, the DJB will provide water tankers upon request. These requests for water tankers can be made via the DJB helpline or the central control room.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in a post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “Due to interconnection works in 1000 mm dia Bawana water main emanating from Bawana WTP, the water supply in the following areas shall remain affected from the morning of 16.10.2024 (10:00 AM) to morning of 17.10.2024 (04:00 AM) i.e.18 hours.”

!!WATER ALERT!!

Due to interconnection works in 1000 mm dia Bawana water main emanating from Bawana WTP, the water supply in the following areas shall remain affected from the morning of 16.10.2024 (10:00 AM) to morning of 17.10.2024 (04:00 AM) i.e.18 hours.#DJB #ALERT #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/Flhhx1v8OQ — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) October 15, 2024

