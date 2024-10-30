NationalPolitics

Attention Momo lovers! Telangana govt prohibits production, sale of Mayonnaise, reason is…

Mayonnaise (or Mayo) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. Here’s why it is being banned.



Published: October 30, 2024 9:33 PM IST

By PTI

Telangana govt prohibits production, sale of Mayonnaise (Representative AI image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday prohibited the production, storage and sale of Mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs for one year with immediate effect following complaints of it being a suspected cause of food poisoning.

The state Commissioner of Food Safety issued an order to this effect.

“As per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public, Mayonnaise made from raw eggs is suspected to be a cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months,” the order said.

Mayonnaise (or Mayo) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetizers, snacks, shawarma and various dishes.





