Attention Office-Goers! Day 2 of Auto-Taxi Drivers’ Strike In Delhi-NCR; Try These Public Transport Options

Fifteen unions called for the auto and taxi drivers’ strike tome protest the effects of app-based cab services on their livelihoods.

Auto-Taxi Drivers Strike: Today is the second day of the two-day chakka jam (road blockade), called by auto-rickshaw unions on Thursday to protest against app-based cab services, including major players such as Ola and Uber. The protest includes over 15 unions from Delhi-NCR. However, the first day of the strike failed to impact the operations of three-wheelers in Noida and Ghaziabad. The auto-taxi drivers’ strike, however, mildly inconvenienced daily office-goers who had to reach work early in the morning.

Auto-Taxi Drivers Strike: What Public Transport Daily Commuters Can Use

The strike has come as a headache for the daily commuters as in the morning auto-rikshaws are a major source of commuting. However, the strike has not impacted the commuters that much as public transports such as DTC buses, Metros and mini three-wheeler vehicles are available. And majorly, cab services such as Ola, Uber, Blu are also available. However, some commuters mentioned that they are not getting the cabs or drivers are cancelling their rides due to the ongoing strike.

What Auto-Taxi Unions Have Said On The Protest?

The Unions argue that despite their voiced concerns, both central and state authorities haven’t been able to supply adequate compensation.

According to President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma they are writing to the government for several years to listen to their grievances but their problems were not addressed.

“For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game,” Verman said.

“Employment for auto and taxi drivers, which is being affected or taken away, must be addressed. Private Ola and Uber taxis are involved in smuggling, and there is also trade in alcohol and drugs. To address these issues, we are going on strike. The organisation has decided that on August 22 and 23, all auto and taxi services in Delhi NCR will be suspended,” he added.











