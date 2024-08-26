Attention Passengers! From Vande Bharat To Delhi Bhopal Express, 4 Trains To Be Cancelled By Railway

Railway has cancelled 4 trains from Bhopal division in the month of September & also announced the route change for Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Superfast Express.
Trains Cancelled: There is an important update for the travellers who want to travel to Delhi, Gwalior, Jhansi or Agra by Vande Bharat or Bhopal Express in the month of September. For maintenance work at Palwal railway station, Vande Bharat and Bhopal Express (up and down) passing through Bhopal division have been temporarily canceled.
There are many passangers who travel by train through Bhopal. Bhopal Express and Malwa Express will be cancelled for 10 days in the month of September. Railway has also changed the route for Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Superfast Express for the trains traveling during the month of September & October.
Check List Of Trains Cancelled For The Month Of September
12155 Rani Kamlapati – Nizamuddin Express: Will remain cancelled on 5th and 16th September
12156 Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Express: Will remain cancelled on 6th and 17th September
20171 Rani Kamlapati – Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express: Will remain cancelled on 17th September
20172 Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express: Will remain cancelled on 17th September
12919 Malwa Express – Mhow Dr. Ambedkar Nagar to Katra Jammu: Will remain cancelled from 4th to 16th September
12920 Katra to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express: Will remain cancelled from 6th to 18th September
Shridham Superfast Express terminates at Agra
12192 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Shridham Superfast Express: Will run till Agra Cantt station from 5 to 16 September
12191 Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Shridham Superfast Express: Will start from Agra Cantt station from 6 to 17 September
Route Changed For Below Trains
12191 Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Superfast Express: On 29, 30, 31 October, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, the changed route will go via Ghaziabad-Mathura-Agra Cantt.
