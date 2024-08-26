NationalPolitics

Attention Passengers! From Vande Bharat To Delhi Bhopal Express, 4 Trains To Be Cancelled By Railway

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 26, 2024
0 50 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Attention Passengers! From Vande Bharat To Bhopal Express, 4 Trains To Be Cancelled By Railway In September

Railway has cancelled 4 trains from Bhopal division in the month of September & also announced the route change for Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Superfast Express.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Yadgir-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Goes Live; Check Timing, Halts, Other Details
File Photo/Representational

Trains Cancelled: There is an important update for the travellers who want to travel to Delhi, Gwalior, Jhansi or Agra by Vande Bharat or Bhopal Express in the month of September. For maintenance work at Palwal railway station, Vande Bharat and Bhopal Express (up and down) passing through Bhopal division have been temporarily canceled. 

There are many passangers who travel by train through Bhopal. Bhopal Express and Malwa Express will be cancelled for 10 days in the month of September. Railway has also changed the route for Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Superfast Express for the trains traveling during the month of September & October.

Check List Of Trains Cancelled For The Month Of September

12155 Rani Kamlapati – Nizamuddin Express: Will remain cancelled on 5th and 16th September

12156 Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Express: Will remain cancelled on 6th and 17th September

20171 Rani Kamlapati – Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express: Will remain cancelled on 17th September

20172 Nizamuddin – Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express: Will remain cancelled on 17th September

12919 Malwa Express – Mhow Dr. Ambedkar Nagar to Katra Jammu: Will remain cancelled from 4th to 16th September

12920 Katra to Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Malwa Express: Will remain cancelled from 6th to 18th September

Shridham Superfast Express terminates at Agra

12192 Jabalpur – Nizamuddin Shridham Superfast Express: Will run till Agra Cantt station from 5 to 16 September

12191 Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Shridham Superfast Express: Will start from Agra Cantt station from 6 to 17 September

Route Changed For Below Trains

12191 Nizamuddin – Jabalpur Superfast Express: On 29, 30, 31 October, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, the changed route will go via Ghaziabad-Mathura-Agra Cantt.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 26, 2024
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List of Candidates For Upcoming Poll

August 26, 2024

TISS Mumbai Student Found Dead At Rented Flat In Chembur After Partying With Peers Previous Night

August 26, 2024

Janmashtami Weather Update: IMD Predicts Intense Rains in These States

August 26, 2024

Plastic in Train Meal: IRCTC Fines Dehradun Shatabdi Caterer Rs 10 Lakh; Details Here

August 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow