Northeast Railway announced the cancellation of as many as 24 long-distance trains from July last week through first week of August. The cancellation is due to the ongoing work of doubling of tracks between Roza-Sitapur and Shahjahanpur-Lucknow City railway sections.

Attention Passengers! Indian Railways Cancels Over 23 Long-Distance Trains Starting on This Date; Check List Of Cancelled Trains

Indian Railways Cancelled 24 Trains: As many as 24 long-distance trains will be cancelled from the last week of July through early August, Northeast Railway informed on Tuesday. This move by the Railways will impact the travel plans of thousands of passengers. Notably, the decision was taken by the Railway Department as it is going to undertake major infrastructure upgrades on key routes in Uttar Pradesh. The cancellations of over 24 long-distance trains are primarily due to the doubling of tracks between the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow and Roza-Sitapur City railway sections.

Because of the doubling of tracks routes of several other trains will be changed during the period – last week of July through early August.

For travelers, especially those journeying from Bihar to destinations like Jammu for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, or on to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, these cancellations may pose a challenge. An official from the Northeast Railway has assured that regular train services are expected to resume after the initial week of August, once the construction work is completed.

Here’s the List of 24 Cancelled Trains:

Down Trains:

12492 Mour Dhwaj SuperFast Express (Jammu Tawi to Barauni) cancelled from July 26 and August 2.

15212 Jan Nayak Express (Amritsar to Darbhanga) cancelled from July 25 to August 6.

14618 Jan Seva Express cancelled from July 25 to August 5.

14604 Jansadharan Express (Amritsar to Saharsa) cancelled from July 24 to 31.

22552 Antyodaya Express cancelled from July 28 to August 4.

15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express cancelled from July 31 and August 4.

12204 Garib Rath (Amritsar to Saharsa) cancelled from August 3 and 4.

15909 Avadh Assam Express from Lalgarh Junction cancelled from August 1 to 4.

15654 Amarnath Express (Jammu Tawi to Guwahati) cancelled from August 2.

15531 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from July 21 and August 4.

12408 Karmabhoomi Express (Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri) cancelled from July 19 and August 2.

Up Trains:

12491 Mour Dhwaj SuperFast Express (Barauni to Jammu Tawi) cancelled from July 28 and August 4.

15211 Jan Nayak Express (Darbhanga to Amritsar) cancelled from July 23 to August 4.

14617 Jan Seva Express cancelled from July 27 to August 7.

14603 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from July 26 to August 2.

22551 Antyodaya Express cancelled from July 27 to August 3.

15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express cancelled from July 29 and August 2.

12203 Garib Rath (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from August 4 and 5.

15910 Avadh Assam Express cancelled from July 29 to August 1.

15653 Amarnath Express (Guwahati to Jammu Tawi) cancelled from July 31.

15531 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from July 21 and August 4.

12407 Karmabhoomi Express (New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar) cancelled from July 24 and August 7.

Passengers affected by these disruptions should consider exploring alternative ways to travel as the issue continues. The authoritative body for railways has rolled out a detailed list enumerating all trains that have been called off, to ensure commuters are rightly informed.












