Attention passengers! Indian Railways to run 7000 special trains amid festive rush for Diwali, Chhath Puja; Check details

The Indian Railway has planned to make an additional 7,000 trips across the country with these special trains to manage the increased demand nationwide.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will operate 164 special trains to ensure timely arrival of passengers to their destinations during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja. As per Dilip Kumar, the Railway Board’s Information and Publicity Executive Director, these special trains will operate from across the country, including Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Kottayam, Ujjain, Bhopal, New Delhi, and Nagpur, traveling primarily to destinations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

He told ANI, “To ensure that people reach their destination on Chhath and Diwali, the Railway has made elaborate arrangements. In this regard, on 30th October we are running 164 special trains. These trains will be run from various locations across the country to cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”

Kind Attention to All Passengers! Here’s the list of Festival Special Trains set to operate on 29th October 2024. pic.twitter.com/NiJtg01gcj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 28, 2024

The special teams of Railway Protection Force personnel alongside with the commercial staff and other SHGs have been deployed at the railway station to prevent inconvenience at the busy stations for continuous monitoring. Certain high traffic areas where overcrowding is expected, additional seating arrangements and resting places have been arranged for the passengers.

“We have set up holding areas at important stations where there is the possibility of overcrowding. At these holding areas, arrangements for seating and resting of passengers have been made. The idea is to make sure that there is not much crowding on the stations and people can easily get to their destination. Indian railways is making all the possible efforts to ensure a smooth and happy journey to passengers,” Kumar added.

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the significant festivals of India, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Families prepare for the festival by decorating their homes with colorful rangolis, diyas, and lights, while offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. The celebration involves sharing sweets, exchanging gifts, and celebrating with fireworks, creating a joyous atmosphere of togetherness, unity, and hope for the coming year.

