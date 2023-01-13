- Home
Australia Cancels ODIs vs Afghanistan; Rashid Khan Threatens To Leave BBL
Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Australia’s men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE in March would not go ahead. CA’s decision comes after the Taliban imposed further restrictions on women and girls’ education and employment.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:38 PM IST
