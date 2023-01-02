Australia Latest To Impose Curbs On Travellers From China

Australia became the latest in the list of countries to require travellers from China to take COVID test before boarding their flight.
New Delhi: Australia became the latest in the list of countries to require travellers from China to take COVID test before boarding their flight. Australian health authorities said Sunday that from Jan 5. all air travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Earlier, India, US, UK and several European countries announced restrictions on travellers from China amid concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread. Canadian authorities announced similar measures that will also come into effect January 5 in a statement dated Saturday.
China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a “zero-COVID” strategy that imposed harsh restrictions aimed at stamping out the virus, abruptly eased those measures in December. Chinese authorities previously said that from Jan. 8, overseas travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in China, paving the way for Chinese residents to travel.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 8:54 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
10 Security Guards, 4 Inmates Killed In Attack On Mexican Border Prison
[ad_1] Clashes regularly erupt among inmates of rival gangs, which in places like Juarez serve as proxies for drug cartels....
Top Court To Rule On Validity Of 2016 Note Ban Decision
[ad_1] Opposition Targets Government On Note Ban Decision The opposition has targeted the Centre over its 2016 note ban decision...
Business News Live On January 2, 2023
[ad_1] live On Monday, at 9:49 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 209.81 points up at 61,056.43 and NSE Nifty...
Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra new home in Bandra Viral Video, Paps Ask Bhabhi Ghar Kaisa Laga to TejRan
[ad_1] Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were clicked in the city on New Year as they visited their new home...
‘Rhino Got No Chill?’: Video of One-horned Rhinoceros Chasing a Tourist Vehicle Leaves Netizens Shocked
[ad_1] In the viral video clip which was shot by one of the tourists, an aggressive rhinoceros can be seen...
Telugu Box Office Report, Pawan Kalyan 2001 Film Kushi Sets Surprising New Records Upon Re-Release, Check Detailed Collection Report
[ad_1] Telugu Box Office: Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla starrer 'Kushi' was re-released in theatres as a New Year special...
Average Rating