Australia Latest To Impose Curbs On Travellers From China

New Delhi: Australia became the latest in the list of countries to require travellers from China to take COVID test before boarding their flight. Australian health authorities said Sunday that from Jan 5. all air travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

Earlier, India, US, UK and several European countries announced restrictions on travellers from China amid concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may spread. Canadian authorities announced similar measures that will also come into effect January 5 in a statement dated Saturday.

China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a “zero-COVID” strategy that imposed harsh restrictions aimed at stamping out the virus, abruptly eased those measures in December. Chinese authorities previously said that from Jan. 8, overseas travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in China, paving the way for Chinese residents to travel.



