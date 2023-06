A lot has been said about Team India’s decision to not include number one Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in the WTC 2023 Final squad, which India lost to Australia last week. Now, in an interview with the news platform TheIndianExpress , Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the tough phase when he was suffering from injuries and thought maybe the home series against Australia could be his last.

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about issues he was facing with his knee, forcing him to change his bowling action.

“When I came back from Bangladesh, I told my wife that the Australia series could become my last series. I used to have some knee issues. I told I am going to change my action because it really got a lot of momentum and with that when I was landing, my knee was buckling a little bit. I hadn’t done enough workload because of the T20 World Cup but I was not just not happy with the way the ball was coming, it was just scrambling a little bit here,” Ravichandran Ashwin told TheIndianExpress.

“By the second Test (in Bangladesh) it started to pain. It was really swelling up. So just thinking okay, how do I do this? Because I bowled really well for three-four years, right? To change my action, it’s got to be the most stupid and ridiculous thing to do. So I came back and said, listen, there’s a lot of load on the knee, it’s time to change and I’m going to go back to my action that used to bowl in 2013-14,” he revealed.

When asked if he wanted to play in the WTC 2023 Final, Ravichandran Ashwin termed it a difficult question. Ashwin said that he would have loved to play as he played a part in helping Team India to reach the WTC 2023 Final. Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out that in the WTC 2021 Final also, he took four wickets.

