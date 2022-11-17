Thursday, November 17, 2022
National

Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia Cruising Despite Warner Wicket

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all live score updates here. Also, check LIVE streaming details…

Alex Carey (W)

2* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Steven Smith

44 (41) 7×4, 0x6

Luke Wood

(7-0-43-0)*

David Willey

(6-0-39-2)

Aus vs Eng 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all live score updates here. Also, check LIVE streaming details…




  • 3:42 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET: Australia need 73 more runs to win so a couple more wickets now can make the game interesting.



  • 3:31 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET: Back-to-back wickets for England as Marcus Labuschagne departs as well. However, Australia are in firm control of the game. AUS 206/3



  • 3:24 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: WICKET! David Warner misses a golden opportunity to score a century. He pulls one straight to deep square off the bowling of David Willey. AUS 200/1



  • 3:07 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia are running away with the game with Warner cruising towards a brilliant century. Steve Smith is looking solid at the other end. ENG need a miracle to bounce back from this situation. AUS 180/1



  • 3:01 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Australia just needs 124 runs to win the game. The hosts are totally dominating England bowlers. This was a good over for Australia as the batters smashed 10 runs.

    AUS 172/1 (24)



  • 2:57 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: David Warner is in lethal form the batter has already crossed 72 run mark and looking for his century. This was a good over for Australia as the side managed to score seven runs.

    AUS 162/1 (23)



  • 2:54 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: England bowlers are looking confident after picking up the wicket. But hosts are still on top because of the run rate if visitors want to change the game then they need quick wickets.

    AUS 155/1 (22)



  • 2:35 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This partnership is about to cross 150 runs mark. Hosts are totally dominating the visitors. Australia needs 148 runs to win the game.

    AUS 140/0 (19)



  • 2:32 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: This was a good over for England as the side just gave four runs. England needs more overs like this to stay in the game. AUS 133/0 (18)



  • 2:26 PM IST


    LIVE | Australia vs England Score, 1st ODI: Both the batters are now smashing as they are now familiar with the visitors’ bowling attack. Australia is on top as the side just needs 159 runs to win the game. AUS 129/0 (17)







Published Date: November 17, 2022 2:42 PM IST



Updated Date: November 17, 2022 3:44 PM IST





