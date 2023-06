Team India fans are still not over from the heartbreaking defeat it faced at the WTC 2023 Final at The Oval, England. Australia defeated India by 209 runs to lift the World Test Championship. It was a fair fight and if we ignore some minor controversies, Australia outperformed India in almost every department. Team India had some great legends and Australian players also acknowledged that with Australian batter Alex Carey revealing the feedback he received from Virat Kohli.

In the first innings of the WTC 2023 Final, Alex Carey was playing at 48 when he got the idea to try a reverse sweep only to give his wicket to Team India spinner Ravindra Jadeja. “There was no need to play that at The Oval in the first innings,” Carey said speaking to sports news platform Cricket.com.au.

Alex Carey revealed that great batters like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith expressed disappointment with his shot selection. “When you have Virat Kohli and Steve Smith saying, ‘What are you doing that for?’, you probably listen to them,” he said. The Australian player noted that the criticism was valid as the reverse sweep shot has not given him favorable results against India.

Ashes 2023

Currently, playing at Ashes 2023 Alex Carey also tried a reverse sweep on one occasion after completing his half-century. “The opportunity I saw after 50 yesterday was (Ben) Duckett came into a point and there was no one boundary-riding out there. I didn’t get one away but I probably saw opportunities to score elsewhere.”

Australia is in trouble right now at the Ashes 2023 with Usman Khawaja (48) holding the fort from one end while the wickets kept falling on the other. In the first innings also, Usman Khawaja (141) ensured that Australia reach closer to England’s score of 393 while the performances from other batters are not very satisfactory.

Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 08:41 PM IST