Auto Driver Stabbed To Death By Passengers In Delhi

A 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by two passengers in Delhi’s Dwarka.

Delhi: The police found the driver stabbed on the neck. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by two people believed to be passengers in Delhi’s Dwarka. The police had found the stabbed driver bleeding profusely in the streets. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.

A senior police official said that during the intervening night of January 25 and 26, they got a PCR call at around 2 am regarding a stabbing incident in Dwarka Sector 13, following which a team of officers was immediately sent to the crime scene. The police found the driver stabbed on the neck. He was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, according to a report by news agency IANS.

“We learnt during the course of investigation that the deceased was stabbed by the two persons who were traveling in his auto. Case is being investigated from all angles,” the official said.

An FIR under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Dwarka North Police Station. The official said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits who are currently absconding.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:28 PM IST





