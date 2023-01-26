Auto Driver Stabbed To Death By Passengers In Delhi

A 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by two passengers in Delhi’s Dwarka.
New Delhi: A 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by two people believed to be passengers in Delhi’s Dwarka. The police had found the stabbed driver bleeding profusely in the streets. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he was declared brought dead.
A senior police official said that during the intervening night of January 25 and 26, they got a PCR call at around 2 am regarding a stabbing incident in Dwarka Sector 13, following which a team of officers was immediately sent to the crime scene. The police found the driver stabbed on the neck. He was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, according to a report by news agency IANS.
“We learnt during the course of investigation that the deceased was stabbed by the two persons who were traveling in his auto. Case is being investigated from all angles,” the official said.
An FIR under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Dwarka North Police Station. The official said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits who are currently absconding.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:28 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Man Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram
[ad_1] Home HaryanaMan Beaten To Death For Failing To Pay Electricity Bill Of Rs 3,000 In Gurugram A man died...
Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside
[ad_1] Home EducationCentral Railway Jr Technical Associate Recruitment 2023: Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside...
TBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Out at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Schedule, Exam Timing Here
[ad_1] TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released...
BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 on Feb 12; Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme Here
[ad_1] How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023?Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple...
India U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia U-17 Men’s Football Team To Play Friendly Matches Against Qatar In February Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the...
Delhi To Witness Light Rainfall On Jan 29, Cloudy Condition To Continue
[ad_1] Home News DelhiDelhi To Witness Light Rainfall On Jan 29, Cloudy Condition To Continue | Check Full IMD Forecast...
Average Rating