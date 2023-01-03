Autopsy Report Finds No Injury In Private Parts, Rules Out Sexual Assault On Victim

Sultanpuri Accident Case Latest Update: A panel of three doctors had on Monday conducted the post-mortem examination on the victim’s body.

New Delhi: The initial autopsy report of the Delhi woman, who was dragged by a car, stated that there was no sexual assault on the victim and all injuries were due to blunt force impact and dragging. The victim’s mother was among those who suspected that it may not just be a case of the car hitting her scooter and then dragging her, causing her death.

However, another confirmation from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to rule out the sexual assault is awaited.

According to the initial autopsy report, the victim’s body bore extensive injuries when her body was found on January 1. The victim suffered head and back injuries, likely due to being dragged for such a long distance. The initial post-mortem report was made by a panel of three doctors.

Sources told the news agency IANS that there were no injury marks on the private parts of the victim.

The panel of three doctors on Monday conducted the post-mortem examination. The woman was killed in a horrific accident on Delhi’s outskirts late Saturday, being dragged 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

The autopsy was conducted by the panel at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed that the 20-year-old woman had a pillion rider on her scooty.

Giving details, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda, said that one more woman was with the victim at the time of the incident.

“She suffered no injuries and went to her home after the incident. Now we have an eyewitness and her statement is being recorded under 164 code of criminal procedure. This makes our case strong and we will complete the investigation very soon,” said Hooda.



