Autorickshaw Unions Go on Strike in Pune, Demand Permanent Ban on Bike-Taxis

Pune Autorickshaw Strike Latest News Today: Led by Baghtoy Rickshawala Forum, the autorickshaw unions in Pune have announced an indefinite strike near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in the city, calling for a permanent ban on bike-taxis. Earlier, another similar strike was called by the autorickshaw drivers on November 28 but it was called off shortly after the government promised to resolve their issues by December 10.

The autorickshaw unions said that no autorickshaws would ply in the city from Monday and added that the reason behind this strike is the bike taxis, which according to the autorickshaw drivers are operating “illegally” and causing a harm to their business.

In their demand, the autorickshaw unions want action against bike taxis by the RTO department with a demand to permanently suspend their operations.

“It has become clear that the RTO officials do not have any willpower to take action against the illegal bike taxis. The committee which was formed after our last agitation has not done any work. Hence, we have no option but to resume the agitation,” Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, who heads the Forum, told reporters.

After coming under pressure from the protest by the auto-rickshaw drivers’ union, the RTO ran multiple drives in the last few years against these bike taxi operators, especially Rapido. Moreover, the transport department seized over a hundred motorcycles of Rapido for a month while imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 on them.

As per the latest updates, there are more than 1 lakh registered autos in Pune and most of them started in 2017 when the Maharashtra government lifted the ban on the issuance of fresh rickshaw permits.



