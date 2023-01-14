Avalanche Caught On Camera In J&K Sonamarg, Second In Two Days
This is the second avalanche to strike the Sarbal area in two days. An avalanche had killed 2 labourers in the same area on Thursday.
Sonamarg Avalanche: An avalanche was captured on camera in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg on Saturday evening. A workshop was damaged as an avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The workshop was located near the Zojila Tunnel project.
Watch: Avalanche Hits Sonamarg, Damages Workshop
A low intensity #snow #Avalanche has hit at #Sarbal area of #sonamarg , #Kashmir where #Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure is having workshop. As reported by the Company Officials,everyone is safe.#Police and #SDRF are monitoring the situation closely.@Gbl_Police pic.twitter.com/ZhXPC361yS
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.
“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said.
They said an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.
