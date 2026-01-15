TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Avalon Healthcare Solutions (“Avalon”), a trusted partner for Diagnostic Intelligence across the payer ecosystem, today announced a new majority investment from WindRose Health Investors, with continued support from existing investor Francisco Partners. The transaction strengthens Avalon’s foundation for future innovation and growth. Avalon supports more than 90 million members and serves over 30 national, regional, and community health plans through its proprietary Diagnostic Insights Platform, which powers its Benefit Management and Analytics solutions. Avalon’s patented real-time automated policy enforcement engine (APEA) processes over 18 million claims per month, ensuring evidence-based, precise, and cost-effective diagnostic care. Driving the Next Era of Diagnostic Intelligence Diagnostics inform 70% of medical decisions, making diagnostic data one of the most powerful — and historically underleveraged — assets in healthcare. Avalon has built the only technology platform solely dedicated to unlocking clinical and financial value from diagnostics at scale. This new investment will allow Avalon to:
SVP Product Marketing, Avalon Healthcare Solutions
[email protected] Janet Mordecai
Supreme Communications for Avalon Healthcare Solutions
[email protected] SOURCE Avalon Healthcare Solutions
- Expand its Diagnostic Intelligence capabilities
- Accelerate improvements in predictive analytics and evidence-based policy automation
- Strengthen its Diagnostic Insights Platform
- Scale into new markets, including TPAs and Brokers serving self-funded employers starting in 2026
- Deliver even more quantifiable value to health plans, providers, and members
SVP Product Marketing, Avalon Healthcare Solutions
[email protected] Janet Mordecai
Supreme Communications for Avalon Healthcare Solutions
[email protected] SOURCE Avalon Healthcare Solutions
Source link
Leave a Reply