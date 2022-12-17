Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 James Camerons Visual Spectacle Passes With Flying Colours in India Collects Rs 45 Crore

Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron’s sci-fi epic that hit the theatres 13 years after its prequel, fetched maximum numbers from South India – Check detailed collection reports

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron’s Visual Spectacle Passes With Flying Colours in India, Collects Rs 45 Crore – Check!



Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar has a follow-up called Avatar: The Way Of Water. Avatar 2 was one of the highly anticipated sequels that hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. The movie received accolades for its superb VFX and narration. Avatar 2 opened to phenomenal numbers at the box office collection on day 1 in India. As per trade expert Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 collected Rs 45 crore with a significant contribution of Rs 10 crore by the Telugu states.

AVATAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

#AvatarTheWayofWater is rocking at the India 🇮🇳 Box Office.. Day 1 45 Crs Nett.. Telugu states contributing the most.. 10+ Crs Nett..#AvengersEndgame record will be broken in all Southern states.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2022

AVATAR 2 VS AVENGERS ENDGAME AND SPIDERMAN – NO WAY HOME BOX OFFICE

Avatar: The Way Of Water fell short of Avengers Endgame and Spiderman – No Way Home in terms of advance bookings, according to Box Office India. The report said, “The advance of the was huge and finished the second highest in history for Hollywood in India after Avengers Endgame with collections in excess of 40 crore nett. The advance for the first day was a little less than Spiderman – No Way Home but for the weekend it was well ahead and it’s a three-day weekend for Avatar – The Way Of Water as against the four days of Spiderman – No Way Home.”

AVATAR 2 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Sigourney Weaver are among the cast members who have returned for James Cameron’s most recent sci-fi epic. Avatar 2’s financial success will surely benefit theatres. Ramesh Bala reveals the rocking numbers from Avatar 2’s worldwide box office collection. He wrote, “AvatarTheWayofWater WW BO: Dec 14th and 15th International – $50 Million, Dec 15th North America – $17 Million, Dec 16th China – $24 Million, Total – $91 Million.”

Avatar 2 Worldwide Collection:

#AvatarTheWayofWater WW BO : Dec 14th and 15th International – $50 Million Dec 15th North America – $17 Million Dec 16th China – $24 Million Total – $91 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 16, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water, which takes place more than ten years in the past, chronicles the tale of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and the children), the difficulties they face, the lengths they go to keep one another safe, the struggles they face to survive, and the tragedies they experience. The film will enlarge the fascinating universe of Pandora that first enthralled spectators more than ten years ago.

