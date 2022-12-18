Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 James Camerons Sci-Fi Triumphs in India Crosses Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: James Cameron’s film has already been classified as a hit movie in India after creating an impact on its opening day at the box office – Check collection reports.



Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Avatar 2: The Way of Water emerges victorious on the second day at the box office in India. James Cameron’s sci-fi is a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. The film won praise for its outstanding VFX and narrative. The film made another significant sum on its second day after a phenomenal opening of Rs 45 crore. The movie has already made more than Rs 100 crore in India. Even the greatest box office hits in Bollywood in 2022, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, were far behind.

As per trade expert Ramesh Bala, Avatar 2 crossed Rs 100 crore in just two days at the India box office. His tweet read, “#AvatarTheWayOfWater crosses the ₹ 100 Crs GBOC Milestone at the India Box office in 2 days.. 🔥

AVATAR 2 VS AVENGERS ENDGAME BOX OFFICE REPORTS

Avatar: The Way of Water did surpass the box office record set by the Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, but it fell short of Endgame, which took in about Rs 53 crore. James Cameron’s film is however the second biggest Hollywood opener in India. As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, “#Avatar is 2ND BIGGEST HOLLYWOOD OPENER in #India… *Day 1* biz…⭐ [2019] #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 53.10 cr⭐️ [2022] #AvatarTheWayOfWater: ₹ 41 cr+⭐ [2021] #SpiderMan: ₹ 32.67 cr⭐ [2018] #AvengersInfinityWar: ₹ 31.30 cr⭐ [2022] #DoctorStrange: ₹ 27.50 cr.”

ABOUT JAMES CAMERON’S SCI-FI AVATAR: WAY OF WATER

In Avatar: The Way of Water, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and N’avi princess Neytiri, respectively. They have five kids now, but the sky people who are after Jake have ruined their happy existence. He and his family are able to seek safety with the Metkayina clan, but they must learn how to survive on the water.

