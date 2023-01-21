Home

Entertainment

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s Film Creates Milestone in India as it Heads Closer to Avengers Endgame Business – Check Report

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s sci-fi action-adventure is creating milestone in India as it is heading closer to Avengers: Endgame lifetime business. – Check report

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: James Cameron’s Film Creates Milestone in India as it Heads Closer to Avengers Endgame Business – Check Report

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection: Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) has once again scripted box office history in India. Similar to James Cameron’s previous films – Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009), the sci-fi adventure is also being hailed in India. The film is on its way to become the highest grossing Hollywood movie of all time at the Indian box office. The movie that is storming the theatres is expected to get stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, which releases on January 25, 2023. Cameron is recently getting all the admiration from Tollywood fans as he praised SS Rajamouli and RRR at Golden Globes 2023. The filmmaker’s viral video with Rajamouli is breaking the internet while his magnum opus is creating milestone in India. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Avatar 2 is all set to surpass Avengers: Endgame lifetime business in India.

AVATAR 2 CREATES NEW MILESTONE AT INDIAN BOX OFFICE

Avengers: Endgame garnered a total of Rs 373.22 Crore in India, while Avatar 2 has collected Rs 368.20 Crore in the country in its five-week run so far, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. The James Cameron directorial already created a mammoth record of earning Rs 260 Crore within 11 days in India. It has already achieved the feat of crossing Rs 300 Crore. So, despite facing competition from Pathaan, Rs 373 Crore shouldn’t be a tough run. However, Aamir Khan’s Dangal still has its benchmark of Rs 387.38 box office business, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. It would be interesting to see if Avatar 2 is able to achieve that mark.

Avatar: The Way of Water released in India on December 16, 2022.

For more updates on Avatar 2 India box office collection, check out this space at India.com.



