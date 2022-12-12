Avatar 2 Box Office Opening Day India Prediction: James Cameron Film Set to Create New History

Avatar 2 Box Office Opening Day India Prediction: Check the advance ticket sales report in India and China. Here’s how James Cameron’s film is going to write new rules at the Box Office in the coming week.

Avatar 2 Box Office Opening Day India Prediction: James Cameron’s Avatar 2 seems to be creating history already. The film which is set to hit the screens on December 16 is soaring high with its advance booking sales. It has already grossed Rs 8 crore by selling around 2.4 lakh tickets for the opening day and the number is constantly increasing considering there are five more days for the audience to book the film’s ticket in advance.

The first part of the film was an epic inclusion on the list of Rs 100 crore grossers in India when Aamir Khan’s Ghajini had just begun the trend of making a century at the Box Office. Avatar, released in 2009, went on to collect Rs 141.25 crore nett at the Indian Box Office, and with the stupendous advance booking, Avatar: The Way of Water seems to be writing a new history at the ticket window.

AVATAR 2 TO WRITE NEW BOX OFFICE STORY NEXT WEEKEND

The advance booking collection of Avatar 2 can easily surpass the Rs 10 crore mark and that would be a huge deal. The film’s opening day collection is expected to cross the Rs 15 crore mark which will definitely set the Indian Box Office on fire.

Interestingly, its performance in China is also expected to break records. As reported by Koimoi, Avatar 2 has made around $12 million through advance booking. The film’s expected opening weekend collection is between $185 million-$205 million which is even greater than the collection predicted in North America (domestic market) during the opening weekend. Way to go!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Avatar: The Way of Water!



