Avatar 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Avatar 2 Movie Leaked online in HD quality: James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water has hit the screens all across the world today. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Avatar 2 was released on December 16 and the reviews of the film are phenomenal. It took the makers around 13 years to come out with the sequel to Avatar which was released in 2009 and therefore, the buzz around this film is gigantic. The film features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Cliff Curtis among others. The film is considered a masterpiece by cinema lovers all over the world. However, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Avatar 2 is leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Avatar 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)



