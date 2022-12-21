Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 5: The James Cameron directorial records a good Tuesday, promising a healthy Week 1 total for the film in the Indian market with the Southern circuits getting the maximum business. Check the detailed Box Office report of Avatar 2 here.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 5 Double-Digit Tuesday; Will it Cross Rs 200 Crore in Week 1 Check Detailed Report

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 5: Avatar: The Way of Water continued to collect in the double-digit on its first Tuesday as well. The James Cameron directorial recorded a decent fifth day after facing a drop on its first Monday at the Box Office. The early estimates suggest Avatar 2 collected around Rs 16 crore on day 5th, taking the total nett collection in India to around Rs 163 crore.

As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, the five-day total of Avatar 2 was Rs 147.40 crore, and the Tuesday collection took the overall numbers to cross the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Indian Box Office.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF AVATAR 2 IN INDIA:

Friday: Rs 40.3 crore Saturday: Rs 42.5 crore Sunday: Rs 46 crore Monday: Rs 18.6 crore Tuesday: Rs 16 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 163.40 crore (approx)

Avatar 2 has emerged as the second biggest Hollywood opener in India after Avengers: Endgame. The film, as opposed to the expectations, will not be able to cross the Box Office business of the Marvel biggie that still remains the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in the country.

The major business of Avatar 2 is coming from the Southern circuits, especially the Nizam/Andhra area where the film is experiencing a phenomenal run. So much so that it has become the highest-grossing non-South Indian language film in the circuit, beating the likes of Brahmastra and Avengers: Endgame.

If Avatar 2 continues to collect at the same pace, the film will go on to collect around Rs 190 crore by the end of its first week. This also means that it will reach the benchmark of Rs 200 crore only in its second weekend. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus hits the screens on December 23 as the big Christmas Day release in India. If the film receives good word-of-mouth, it will challenge the smooth run of Avatar 2 in at least the Northern circuits. What do you think?






