Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Collection Day 9: Film Eyes Rs 250 Crore on Christmas – Check Detailed Report

Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Day 9: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, continues to create havoc at the Indian box office. The filmmaker, known for his blockbusters like Titanic (1997) and Avatar (2009), has once again resonated with the Indian audiences. As reported by Box Office India, Avatar – The Way Of Water say extraordinary growth of 70-75% on its second Saturday. The sci-fi action movie collected around Rs 20.5-21 Crore Nett on Saturday. It is a huge record for a Hollywood film on its second Saturday in India. Avatar: The Way of Water is creating milestone by beating Avengers: Endgame game daily collections. The last movie of the Avengers franchise had earned close to Rs 19 Crore Nett on its second Saturday.

AVATAR; THE WAY OF WATER CREATES NEW MILESTONE IN INDIA

Box Office India stated in its report that, “The growth was extraordinary all over though it was Mumbai leading the way where the film has almost touched the Rs 40 Crore Nett mark. Nizam / Andhra still leads the way as it crosses the Rs 50 Crore Nett mark. The total collections of the film are now almost Rs 223 Crore Nett and it is cruising towards that Rs 300 Crore Nett mark.” The BOI report also opines, “The film could hit Rs 250 Crore Nett in ten days today as it is a national holiday for Xmas though as it has fallen on Sunday the benefit of the national holiday will not be that big.”

Avatar: The Way of Water 9 Days Box Office Collection – INDIA:

Day 1 (1st Friday) – Rs 40.3 Crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday) – Rs 42.5 Crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday) – Rs 46 Crore

Day 4 (1st Monday) – Rs 18.6 Crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) – Rs 16.65 Crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) – Rs 15.75 Crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday) – Rs 13.8 Crore

Week 1 Collection – Rs 193.6 Crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday) – Rs 13.25 Crore (early estimates)

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) – Rs 20-21 Crore

Total Collections – Rs 223 Crore

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement and Edie Falco.

For more updates on Avatar: The Way of Water India box office collection, check out this space at India.com.



